Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$54.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AND. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

TSE:AND opened at C$48.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$31.81 and a 12 month high of C$51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 39.87.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.4899999 EPS for the current year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

