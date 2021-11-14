Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 774.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,539,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 101,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 15.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,062,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,717,000 after purchasing an additional 956,832 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 41.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,547 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 22.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

