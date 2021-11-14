Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $615.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.