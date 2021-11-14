Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 5,142,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 4.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $8,539,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $8,068,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

