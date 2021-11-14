Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 119,809.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 4.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.