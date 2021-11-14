Anyswap Price Tops $11.22 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.22 or 0.00017421 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $209.22 million and $7.44 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00096152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,376.06 or 0.99911049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.97 or 0.07056851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.