Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.43.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $89.68. 480,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,463. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. Appian has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

