Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.17 million.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,444. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.31.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

