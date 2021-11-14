AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective raised by Truist from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.71.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $112.36 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $17,254,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 844,768 shares of company stock worth $77,003,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,205.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 738,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 681,834 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in AppLovin by 75.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 218,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 94,047 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.