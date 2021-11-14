Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
APTO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.64. 2,033,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,770. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $234.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.