Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

APTO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.64. 2,033,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,770. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $234.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

