APYSwap (APYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $218,492.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $6.60 million and $218,492.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00072197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,217.12 or 1.00728785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.85 or 0.07099903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

