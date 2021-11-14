AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 21,608 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 173.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $667,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSOD. Mizuho upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.