AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.