AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Buckle worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Buckle by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $2,074,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Buckle by 608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,500. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKE opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

