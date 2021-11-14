AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIC opened at $44.70 on Friday. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

