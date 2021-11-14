AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

