Aramark (ARMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.96 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Aramark alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aramark stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aramark worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.