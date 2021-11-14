Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,003.09

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,003.09 ($13.11) and traded as low as GBX 808.33 ($10.56). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 10,005 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of £127.70 million and a P/E ratio of 48.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 924.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,001.98.

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,500 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

