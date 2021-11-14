Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

