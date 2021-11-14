ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €47.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.