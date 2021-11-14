ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €47.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

