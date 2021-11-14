Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NYSE:ADM opened at $65.93 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

