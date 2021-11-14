Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 896,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $54,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

