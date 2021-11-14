Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Shares Up 11.1%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN) shares shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 1,102,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,178,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$189.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.