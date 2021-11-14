Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

ACRE stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

