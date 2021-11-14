Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 803,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $7,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 278,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

