Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.42.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$3.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.87. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.90.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

