Arnon Rosenthal Sells 55,000 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alector alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,580,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alector by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.