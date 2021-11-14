Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.370-$4.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.55 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

NYSE ARW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 323,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.77. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $85.60 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

