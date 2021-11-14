Arweave Hits 24-Hour Volume of $83.55 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $83.55 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $70.92 or 0.00110185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

