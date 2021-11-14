Assura’s (AGR) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 77 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assura currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Assura stock opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

