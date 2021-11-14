Assure (IONM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:IONM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.46. 7,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.54. Assure has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

