Assure (IONM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:IONM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.46. 7,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.54. Assure has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $11.35.
Assure Company Profile
