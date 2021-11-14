Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.13

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and traded as high as $17.43. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 37,555 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

