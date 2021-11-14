Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATCO. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atlas by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

