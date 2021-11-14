ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.06 Million

Analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post $185.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.28 million. ATN International reported sales of $123.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $600.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.41 million to $600.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $742.47 million, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNI. Raymond James cut their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $43.19 on Friday. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $683.27 million, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

