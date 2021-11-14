Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AUTO. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 614.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 611.70. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

