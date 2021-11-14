AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$46.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.28.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Friday. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.49 and a one year high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.