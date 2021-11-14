AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$46.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.28.
ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Friday. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.49 and a one year high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
