Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,738 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.