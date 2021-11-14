AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.