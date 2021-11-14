AVT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (AVT)

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One AVT coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. AVT has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AVT has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00052124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00220843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086225 BTC.

About AVT

AVT (AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Buying and Selling AVT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

