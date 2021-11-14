Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0424

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $223,125.14 and approximately $51,159.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axe has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.13 or 0.00549791 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

