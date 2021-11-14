AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce $31.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.20 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. AxoGen reported sales of $32.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $127.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $128.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $153.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 237,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,439. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $505.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

