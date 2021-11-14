Axon Enterprise (AXON) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $170.41 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.79 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $9,424,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,256 shares of company stock worth $46,762,464 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

