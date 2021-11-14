Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AZIHF opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Azimut has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

