B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 79.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 231,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 679,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 174,041 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 338,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 90,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 59,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of TFC opened at $62.70 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.