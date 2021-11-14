B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.09% of Barnes Group worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on B. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NYSE:B opened at $44.12 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

