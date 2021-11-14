B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 775 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

