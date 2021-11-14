B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 880 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after buying an additional 102,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,865,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,254,000 after buying an additional 360,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,193,000 after buying an additional 203,076 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $61.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.