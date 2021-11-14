B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Morningstar by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total value of $69,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,126 shares of company stock worth $56,262,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $316.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.41 and a 12 month high of $323.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

