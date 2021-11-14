B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6,768.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,682 shares of company stock worth $1,649,099. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

