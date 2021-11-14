B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Audacy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.65. Audacy has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $27,094,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $580,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $2,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

